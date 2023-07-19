Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18, her husband and singer Nick Jonas shared a romantic picture on Instagram to celebrate PC's birthday. In this picture, Nick is seen cuddling Priyanka on a yacht, he captioned it as "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love." Priyanka is wearing a polka dot long maxi dress and Nick opted for a sleeveless blue shirt. Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Parineeti Chopra Wishes Her Mimi Didi with a Lovely Post and Adorable Pic on Insta!.

Check Out The Cute Picture of Priyanka-Nick Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

