Nicki Minaj, the queen of rap, has been captivating audiences worldwide with her Pink Friday 2 World Tour since March 1st. Her latest electrifying performance took place in Detroit on Saturday, where she commanded the stage with her swaggy aura and mesmerising stage presence. A video from her latest stage show is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Minaj could be seen performing when something is hurled towards the singer nearly hitting her face. Fortunately, it missed her; however, visibly shocked, Nicki Minaj swiftly grabbed the object and retaliated by throwing it back at the fan. It was evident that Nicki was left furious by the incident. While such occurrences are unfortunately not uncommon for artists, it's clear that the queen of rap won't tolerate such behaviour lightly. Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered to Pay $500K in Assault Lawsuit – Reports.

Check Out the Video Here

A fan threw something at Nicki Minaj during her concert, and she threw it right back. pic.twitter.com/XRVuQOzWNY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 21, 2024

