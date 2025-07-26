A disturbing case of bestiality has surfaced from Kashipur, Uttarakhand, where a man was caught on CCTV raping a cow sitting by the roadside at night. The 28-second clip shows the man approaching the cow and unbuttoning his pants before proceeding to kneel and sexually assault her. As the cow stands up in distress, the man casually walks away, unfazed by his actions. As per reports, after the CCTV video surfaced, Gau Raksha Dal patron Ashwani Kumar filed an FIR against the unidentified man. Inspector Amar Chand assured that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused. Bestiality Horror in Madhya Pradesh: Man Allegedly Has Unnatural Sex With Cow in Mandsaur, Arrested; 2nd Incident Within 24 Hours (Watch Videos).

