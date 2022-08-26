Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one the most adorable couples of Hollywood. On the occasion of the former’s 35th birthday, the Deadpool star has shared a few mushy pictures with his ladylove and penned the sweetest note for her. Wishing Blake on her birthday he wrote, “Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular.” Hot! Blake Lively Drops RARE Thirst Trap in Sexy White Bikini, View Photo of Hollywood Actress Ahead of Her 35th Birthday.

Ryan Reynolds Birthday Post For Blake Lively

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)