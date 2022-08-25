Blake Lively dropped sexy pics in white bikini as the Hollywood actress set the temperature soaring on the beach. The Gossip Girl star showed off her sexy figure in white bra and panty and made fans drool over her alluring style statement. Overloaded with hotness, Blake radiated her sultriness effortlessly. XOXO! The seductress definitely dropped the RARE thirst trap ahead of her 35th birthday that falls on August 25. Blake Lively Birthday: A Look at Some of Her Best Met Gala Appearances!

View Photos of Blake Lively Ahead of Her 35th Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)