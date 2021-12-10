The trailer of Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre is high on action and some drama too. It showcases how Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) and his team of operatives come together and work out on plans to take down a billionaire arms broker, Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). The team is trying to stop the sale of deadly new weapons technology that is a huge threat to the world. Fortune and his team (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone) decide to bring in Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), who is Hollywood’s biggest movie star, to help them in this mission. The trailer gives a glimpse of their journey in tracing the arms broker and the deadly weapons and it looks classic.

Watch The Trailer Of Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre Below:

