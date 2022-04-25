It looks like Christopher Nolan isn't done with Oppenheimer's casting yet as he has just added another high profile actor. Casey Affleck is the latest to join Nolan's World War II drama and will star alongside the likes of Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer releases on July 21, 2023. Oppenheimer: A White Haired Robert Downey Jr Spotted Alongside Cillian Murphy on Set of Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Film! (View Pics)

Check Out The Source Below:

Casey Affleck has seemingly been cast alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Devon Bostick, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Peck, Jack Quaid and Alden Ehrenreich in Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’. (via: https://t.co/hU3BD31RCf) pic.twitter.com/4NP0DrbfiD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 24, 2022

