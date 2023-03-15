After winning the Oscars for the respective categories they were nominated in, the scene shared by Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan in Encino Man is going viral. This comes in result of Jimmy Kimmel mentioning it in his opening monologue where he shared how almost 30 years later the two stars are nominated during the same night, and coincidentally enough they won too! Oscars 2023 Complete Winners List: Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet on the Western Front Score Big at 95th Academy Awards, RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song - See Full Winners List.

Check Out the Scene From Encino Man:

brendan fraser ke huy quan 31 years ago in 1992 pic.twitter.com/DYRTAOlzi5 — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) March 13, 2023

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Monologue:

