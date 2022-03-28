Troy Kotsur makes history as he becomes the first deaf person to win an Oscar. Kotsur won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in CODA and took to stage to give a very heartfelt and emotional speech. Talking about his father, he shared quite the emotional story that will definitely bring a tear to the eye. He capped off his speech by dedicating the award to the deaf community.

Check Out The Speech Below:

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the 'CODA' community, and the disabled community. This is our moment!"@TroyKotsur is the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting. Here is his acceptance full speech.https://t.co/TZLBRpIUHo #oscars pic.twitter.com/PARdxIzP1M — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022

