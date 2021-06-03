PAW Patrol: The Movie trailer is out! We can see that four-legged superheroes are on a mission to save the city from a big fall. It is a story of six brave puppies, supervised by a tech-savvy 10-year-old boy named Ryder. The pups and the boy work together to achieve high-stakes rescue missions to protect the citizens of the Adventure Bay community. The animated flick will release on theatres and stream on Paramount+ from August 20.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

