Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in the lead roles, is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The film was released in theaters on December 8, 2023, followed by releases in Ireland and the UK in January 2024. It won in five categories at the 77th British Academy Film Awards. Poor Things was released on digital platforms on February 27 of this year and is now set to stream on Hulu. It will be available on Hulu starting March 7. Poor Things: Mark Ruffalo Shares BTS Pictures With Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe From Yorgos Lanthimos' Film Set (View Post).

Poor Things On Hulu

‘Poor Things’ is coming to Hulu on March 7th. pic.twitter.com/rC2RPcTZuT — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 28, 2024

