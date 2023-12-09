Mark Ruffalo pleased fans by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from Yorgos Lanthimos' movie Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. These glimpses give a sneak peek into the new story, inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The film expands on the original tale, promising an exciting and bold storyline. With stars like Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things is expected to compete strongly for awards this year, making a big impression. Poor Things: Taylor Swift, Anna Wintour, Laura Dern, Robert Pattinson, and Suki Waterhouse Attend Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo's Film Premiere (Watch Video).

Mark Ruffalo Shares BTS Pics With His Cos-stars:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

