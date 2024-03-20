Priyanka Chopra is currently in the country attending numerous events. After the actress was photographed at the Ambani's Holi bash and a Prime Video event, she has now been spotted in Ayodhya. The global icon, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, was photographed arriving in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. While Priyanka stunned in a saree, Nick looked dapper in a sherwani, and their baby girl also looked adorable in traditional attire. Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Moments With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie! (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra With Family In Ayodhya

#WATCH | Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas are also with her. pic.twitter.com/cZLOxFnypE — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)