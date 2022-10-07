There are thousands of Iranian women who have taken to the streets to protest the death of Maha Amini who died in police custody in September. Her death has sparked protests across Iran and in many other cities across the globe. There are several actresses who have come forward and have extended their support to the Iranian women. Priyanka Chopra too came out in support of them on social media. She mentioned in her Insta post, “I stand with you. Jin, jiyan , azaadi… Women, life, freedom.” Mahsa Amini Death: Iran Schoolgirls Remove Hijabs, Trash Ayatollah Khomeini's Photos, Chant 'Death To Dictator' As Protests Against Mandator Hijab Intensify (Watch Videos).

Priyanka Chopra Shows Support To Iranian Women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

