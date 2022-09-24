Pictures and video from Priyanka Chopra’s fun dinner date at her NYC restaurant with her ‘favourites’ are unmissable. It showcases the actress having a good time with Nick Jonas, Huma Abedin, Malala Yousafzai, Prabal Gurung, Laura Brown, Anjula Acharia, Brandon Borror-Chappell and Radhika Jones. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Shares SDG Moment 2022 Highlights, Poses with Malala Yousafzai and Amanda Gorman (View Pics & Videos).
PC With Her Dear Ones
View this post on Instagram
With NYC Mates
View this post on Instagram
Nick Jonas And His Ladylove
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)