Timothy Olyphant's hit series is all set to return in a spectacular fashion. Justified: City Primeval is the sequel to the hit Justified series. Timothy Olyphant is returning in the role of Raylan Givens, but even something more exciting is planned. Quentin Tarantino is apparently in talks to direct two episodes of the sequel series.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Quentin Tarantino is in talks to direct Timothy Olyphant in 1-2 episodes of 'Justified: City Primeval' sequel series (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/5AVDsH0RZl) pic.twitter.com/gptBBa9vGK — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 25, 2022

