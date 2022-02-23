Netflix has unveiled the first look of Grant Gustin's film titled Rescued by Ruby. Arriving on the platform on March 17, the film is based on a real-life story of a man and his journey to adopt a dog. The synopsis reads, "State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story."

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

