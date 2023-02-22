Rihanna took everyone by surprise by announcing her second pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl. Well, the singer turned 35 on February 20 and pictures from her birthday celebration have gone viral on internet. RiRi flaunted her baby bump in a white mini dress with plunging neckline and oversized coat. She completed her look with silver jewelry, silver sandals and a stylish mini-handbag. The pregnant singer looked chic with her minimal makeup and neatly done hairstyle. The other viral pictures show Rihanna slicing her birthday cake in the presence of beau A$AP Rocky and close pals. Rihanna Is Pregnant Once Again! Lift Me Up Singer Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Red Jumpsuit During Super Bowl Halftime Show (View Pic).

Rihanna’s 35th Birthday Celebration

Rihanna celebrating her birthday last night 🎉🎊🎁🎈 pic.twitter.com/6b5LvAG7QX — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) February 21, 2023

RiRi’s Outfit

RIHANNA IS SO DAMN FINE pic.twitter.com/CqC55sKFIp — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) February 21, 2023

