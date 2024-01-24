The trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming film Road House is set to release on January 25. Directed by Doug Liman, this movie is a remake of the 1989 film with the same title, where Patrick Swayze played a bouncer assigned to a notorious bar in Missouri. Gyllenhaal takes on the lead role in this contemporary adaptation, depicting an ex-UFC fighter working at a Florida bar, and the film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video. A poster has been unveiled, featuring Gyllenhaal looking directly at the camera with a determined expression, dressed in a shirt and blue denim, showcasing his muscular chest. Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal To Star in Remake of Patrick Swayze’s 80s Action Flick.

Jake Gyllenhaal In Road House :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

