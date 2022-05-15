Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning have been cast as Hillary Clinton in the upcoming series Rodham. The series is based on the novel of the same name written by Curtis Sittenfeld. The novel follows Clinton in a different universe where she never married Bill Clinton and launches a presidential campaign. The series is still being currently shopped around to networks.

