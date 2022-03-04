Roger Graef, 85, was a legendary documentary filmmaker and theatre director. He breathed his last on March 2. Films of Record is a documentary production company founded by him in 1979 and it specialises in dealing with difficult subjects. Roger was best known for making the film State Of The Nation: A Law In The Making.

Roger Graef Dies At 85

We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Roger Graef, one of the greatest documentary makers of our time. Roger's work changed attitudes and triggered reform, and in 2004 he received BAFTA's highest honour, the Fellowship. Read more about him here: https://t.co/THXP3dv0BY pic.twitter.com/7qCoFZIMwM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 4, 2022

