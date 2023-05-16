Fueling the rumours of them dating even more, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York together. For those who don't know, Electric Lady is a popular recording studio used by many popular artists. While both the stars haven't confirmed their relationship officially yet, their appearances together are surely giving fans an idea of what's going on. Taylor Swift Papped With Rumoured Beau Matty Healy in Car Arriving at Her Nashville Condo (View Pics).

Watch Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Leaving the Studio:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York. pic.twitter.com/Tdko9n2VmI — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)