The Gray Man is Russo Brothers-helmed action thriller that stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas among others. The premiere of the film was held in Mumbai as well. Russo Brothers shared pictures from the event and thanked Dhanush for the amazing hospitality. They even mentioned, “Thank you so much India! It’s always such a pleasure to visit.” Aamir Khan Treats Russo Brothers, Dhanush and The Gray Man Team With Gujarati Dinner at His Mumbai Residence.

The Gray Man Mumbai Premiere

Such a beautiful night. Thank you so much India! It’s always such a pleasure to visit. We appreciate your amazing hospitality @dhanushkraja. We’ll be back soon! #TheGrayMan @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/GS8EgOP4e7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 22, 2022

