A film production that was marred by an on-set tragedy, Rust has finally wrapped filming. To celebrate the final day of shooting, Alec Baldwin took to Instagram and shared that he finally shaved off his beard that he had to maintain for the upcoming western. Rust also stars Travis Fimmel, Jensen Ackles and more. Alec Baldwin To Continue Filming for Rust After Being Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Death of Halyna Hutchins.

Check Out Alec Baldwin's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)