American actor and comedian Rebel Wilson spoke about the "gut-wrenching" process of writing her book Rebel Rising, which will be released on April 2. She also showed a behind-the-scenes video of herself signing books, according to People. In the Instagram story clip, Wilson autographed printed pages from her book as she narrated the video. "This is how I'm spending the nights of my holidays," she said. "Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book." Rebel Wilson Accident: Actress Suffers Injury on Sets of Bride Hard, Gets Stitches Following the Incident (Watch Video).

"You guys, I mean, I can't wait for you to read this," she continued in her memoir. "You're going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff and serious stuff... And hopefully, you guys will love the book as much as I've loved writing it--although sometimes it's been gut-wrenching and emotional." "Four thousand more to go. Let's go," Wilson added. Rebel Rising follows Wilson's unconventional success in Hollywood and her personal issues with fertility, weight, sexuality, and more. She spoke to People about the 'scary' yet 'exciting' experience of writing her memoir in October.

"I've been writing the book for the past 18 months because when I write, I have to be totally by myself and isolated," Wilson said. "It's just been this secret thing I've been doing by myself for 18 months. It's so exciting now that it's done." The Australian actress also acknowledged that she was unhappy with the book's introduction since she struggled to be herself in her writing. "I think the first few chapters were really s---," Wilson told People. "Then the editor was like, 'This just doesn't sound like you.' So what I started doing is I just sat there by myself as if I'm just telling the story to a friend. I just kind of found my writing style -- as if I'm sitting opposite my friend, telling you all my life's deepest secrets, which is a bit scary."

Rebel Wilson's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Last month, Wilson celebrated her daughter Royce Lillian's first birthday. She posted clips on her Instagram story of her fiancee Ramona Agruma with baby Royce during her birthday celebrations, which included a mermaid cake and balloons. Wilson welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022. She got engaged to Agruma, 39, in February after confirming their relationship in June 2022, according to People.