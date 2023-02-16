If you're a fan of the Scream films and are looking forward to the upcoming Scream VI, then it would be advised if you avoid discourse around the film. Spoilers are running rampant online, especially on Twitter, and it looks like Ghostface's identity from the upcoming Slasher film might have just leaked. With the identity of the killer out there, here are a few tweets of fans asking folks to mute any and all words related to the franchise and also showcasing their disappointment in the leaks. Scream VI: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera's Slasher Film Cleverly Parodies the Board Game 'Guess Who?' in New Poster (View Pic).

Mute!

No Spoilers Here!

It’s unfortunate I have to tweet this so early but please be respectful and don’t ruin it for everyone 🙏🖤🔪 pic.twitter.com/i2vfGv786Y — SCREAM VI (@TheScreamSeries) February 16, 2023

Not Cool...

I hope Paramount goes after who leaked the video, and spoiled the movie. Whoever did this had 0 respect for the cast, and crew. Especially the directors. #SorryNotSorry #SCREAMVI #SCREAM6 — Scream Movies (@ScreamForever6) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)