There are several pics and videos from the Fendi Haute Couture Show in Paris that have surfaced online. But the pics shared by Shakira on Instagram are a treat for fans. She not just posted her gorgeous look for the event, but even posted photos of her posing with Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Zoe Saldana. We got to say, these ladies looked drop-dead gorgeous. There are more pics and videos from the fashion show that features Shakira, Camila and Cardi B seated together in the front row and enjoying the event. Florence Pugh at Paris Fashion Week! Actress Goes Braless in Sheer Lavender Dress for the Gala Event (View Pics).

Shakira’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Fendi Haute Couture Show

UNINDO AS 3 AMÉRICAS! ✨✨✨ Cardi B, Camila Cabello e Shakira assistindo ao desfile da Fendi na Semana de Moda de Paris pic.twitter.com/cTyf8lgnKx — Entretê 🧡 (@Entretetizei_) July 7, 2023

Paris Fashion Week

#CC: Camila Cabello, Cardi B e Shakira assistindo ao desfile da Fendi em Paris ✨️pic.twitter.com/EBOnB04lp4 — Portal Camila Cabello Brasil (@PortalCCBrasil) July 7, 2023

