Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has finally got its release date for India. As the Simu Liu-starrer is all set to release in theatres on September 3, 2021. It is the same day when the movie is releasing in the international market as well. In India, Shang-Chi will be out in English, Hindi Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)