Sasha Colby is a winner baby! Yus, the trans activist and also a supreme drag queen has won RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15. Giving a tough fight to Anetra in the final lip-sync for the crown, Colby did wonders and that's how she entered her winning era. Along with the title, Sasha also took home $200,000 cash prize. Congo to her! Miss India 2023 Winner Is Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan, To Represent at Miss World 2024 (View Pics From Femina Miss World India Finale).

Sasha Colby Wins RuPaul's Drag Race:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul's Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace)

Sasha Colby's Winning Performance:

G-O-D-D-E-S-S! 🐍 @sashacolby shut it DOWN with the performance of her original song, “GODDESS” 🎶 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/MKOATbyDfQ — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)