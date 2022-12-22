After having a breakout year, Bad Bunny has announced that his new song will be dropping tomorrow. Taking to TikTok to tease the upcoming track, Bunny said that he will be dropping it just in time to "close out the year." Not many details are known about it as of yet, but you bet it will be one catchy tune going by the preview. Bad Bunny Is Billboard's Top Artist of 2022 With His Album 'Un Verano Sin Ti' As the Biggest Hit!

Check Out the Video:

Bad Bunny teases a brand new song on TikTok, dropping tomorrow. https://t.co/qqi1wd6vU3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)