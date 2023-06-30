Sofia Vergara has shared cute throwback pictures on social media. The Modern Family actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her Italy holiday with her husband Joe Manganiello. The Columbian-American actress is seen in a black tube top and printed white crochet skirt in one of the pictures. In another picture, Sofia is seen in a beautiful strapless floral dress. In one of the looks, Sofia is seen in a white tube top paired with a white skirt. "Probably the most attractive couple of all time [sic]," a user commented on Sofia Vergara's Instagram Post. Sofia Vergara Shares Mirror Selfie Wearing Sleeveless Leopard Print Top, Check Latest Pictures of 'Modern Family' Actress.

Check Sofia Vergara's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

