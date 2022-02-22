Sonic the Hedgehog is returning to the big screen, and this time with even more characters from the classic games. Knuckles and Tails feature in these two brand new posters for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The movie releases on April 8, 2022 and stars Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.

Check Out The Posters:

New posters for Tails and Knuckles in ‘SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2’ have been released. pic.twitter.com/Ts6R7kIy8G — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)