Well if you haven't checked out Sonic the Hedgehog 2 yet, then buckle up as this Twitter user has you covered. It has become quite a meme now for people to take films, speed it up, convert it into a GIF and post it online. Now, a Twitter user hilariously took Sonic the Hedgehog 2, sped it up, and posted it on the site as a GIF. The account that goes by the name of Movies2GIFs, does this for a lot of films and TV shows. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also just had its digital release recently, hence the GIF being made. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Review: Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey’s Much Improved Sequel is A Worthy Adaptation of Its Source Material! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Post Below:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), as a gif. Spoilers btw. lol pic.twitter.com/h7GDbTY5vW — Movies into GIFs (@Movies2GIFs) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)