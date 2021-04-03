Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer is finally here and everyone who ever had a thing for Looney Tunes should rejoice. The return of Bugs Bunny, Tweety and several others have left us with tears of joy. This is a sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan movie Space Jam. The movie will release on July 6 globally, including in India. It will also have an HBOMax premiere.

Check out the trailer of Space Jam: A New Legacy here...

