Following the success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, writer Chris Miller has confirmed that the upcoming third film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the finale of Mile Morales' Spider-Verse story. Joking that "we're so tired," Miller confirmed this news recently during an interview, which is understandable considering the production of the film itself took about four years. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld’s Marvel Film is a Triumph of Animation with Lots of Spidey Goodness (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

‘BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE’ will be the end of Miles’ Spider-Verse films. “That’s it for us. We’re so tired!,” says Chris Miller. (Source: https://t.co/zRDpaXJ5AT) pic.twitter.com/O7x89pAmyo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2023

