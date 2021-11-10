Rejoice Squid Game fans as the Netflix megahit will indeed return for season 2, confirmed director Hwang Dong-hyuk. During an interview with the AP, the director said that Squid Game 2 is definitely happening. He added that he is in the planning process currently and assured that "Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”

Check Out A Snippet Of The Interview Below:

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)