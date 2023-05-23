Sydney Sweeney’s flashed her engagement ring during her appearance at Cannes 2023. The Euphoria actress was seen leaving a hotel in French Riviera alongside her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, when her ring finger had the shining diamond rock on it. Reportedly, it was in October 2022, when Sweeney had last worn the ring in public. Anyone But You: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s R-Rated Romantic Comedy to Hit Theatres on December 15.

Sydney Sweeney With Jonathan Davino:

She is so proud of what she got and I love it. She is so confident in her own body.🥰 Sydney Sweeney 🩷 pic.twitter.com/rqOLcCOe1B — 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘝𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘵 ~ 𝘈 𝘊𝘶𝘮𝘴𝘭𝘶𝘵 (@Celebritypiccc1) May 22, 2023

Sydney Sweeney ar Cannes:

Sydney Sweeney in Cannes pic.twitter.com/OfLUOPvwOO — linda (@itgirlenergy) May 21, 2023

