Michael Caine has won hearts with his brilliant performances in films and television shows as well. The 88-year-old actor who had played the role of Sir Michael Crosby, a British Intelligence officer, in Tenet, is reportedly set to retire from acting and Best Sellers would be his last. In an interview with BBC, he stated that he has spine issues which affects his legs. He also said, “I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer”. For the unversed, the iconic actor has penned down three memoirs as well.

Michael Caine Announces Retirement

Michael Caine retiring? He believes his new film ‘Best Sellers’ will be his final role, citing a spinal problem as well as the fact that ‘there’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88’ (via @wittertainment | https://t.co/FKA466Numa) pic.twitter.com/f3igFd1ZjO — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 15, 2021

