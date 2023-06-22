Tenoch Huerta has exited his upcoming venture after being accused of sexual assault. The Black Panther star faced allegations from Mexican saxophonist and activist María Elena Ríos. He also released a statement over quitting his next Netflix film, Fiesta en la Madriguera. Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther–Wakanda Forever Actor, Accused of Sexual Assault by a Saxophonist.

Tenoch Huerta Issues Statement:

#Namor actor Tenoch Huerta has exited his upcoming Netflix movie after being accused of sexual assault earlier this month: "My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation..." Full statement: https://t.co/xzDan7aixg pic.twitter.com/PkC9O1PY72 — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 22, 2023

