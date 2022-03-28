The 94th Academy Awards just wrapped up from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It's that time of the year again when the best in films are recognized. The show saw Dune win six awards, all on the technical side, while CODA won big. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain were also awarded as both the nominees received their first ever Oscar. Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Sound
Mac Ruth, Mark Magini, Theo Green, Dough Hemphill and Ron Bartlett- Dune
Best Cinematography
Greg Fraser- Dune
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose- West Side Story
Best Documentary Short
The Queen of Basketball
Best Visual Effects
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer- Dune
Best Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur- CODA
Best International Feature
Drive My Car
Best Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan- Cruella
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh- Belfast
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder- CODA
Best Original Score
Hans Zimmer- Dune
Best Film Editing
Joe Walker- Dune
Best Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Original Song
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "No Time to Die"- No Time to Die
Best Production Design
Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsi Sipos- Dune
Best Director
Jane Campion- The Power of the Dog
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith- King Richard
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Film
CODA
