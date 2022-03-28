The 94th Academy Awards just wrapped up from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It's that time of the year again when the best in films are recognized. The show saw Dune win six awards, all on the technical side, while CODA won big. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain were also awarded as both the nominees received their first ever Oscar. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Sound

Mac Ruth, Mark Magini, Theo Green, Dough Hemphill and Ron Bartlett- Dune

Best Cinematography

Greg Fraser- Dune

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose- West Side Story

Best Documentary Short

The Queen of Basketball

Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer- Dune

Best Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur- CODA

Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan- Cruella

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh- Belfast

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder- CODA

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer- Dune

Best Film Editing

Joe Walker- Dune

Best Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh- The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Original Song

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "No Time to Die"- No Time to Die

Best Production Design

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsi Sipos- Dune

Best Director

Jane Campion- The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith- King Richard

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Film

CODA

