Brazil and PSG Forward Neymar Jr has all the Batman fans around the world jealous as he was invited to hangout with the cast of The Batman at it's Paris premiere. Not only that, he even got to sit inside the Batmobile. This isn't the first time he has been treated with The Batman goodness, earlier this month Robert Pattinson sent him a personalised message wishing him a happy birthday and inviting him to the premiere.

Check Out The Photos Below:

