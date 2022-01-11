The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated film that’s based on the series Bob’s Burgers. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer and it showcases how the Belchers go quirky to save their family business. The synopsis of the film reads, “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.” After several delays, the film is now scheduled to be released in theatres on May 27.

Watch The Trailer Of The Bob’s Burgers Movie Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)