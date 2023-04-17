A new trailer for The Boogeyman has been released and it is ready to haunt the audience and will keep you away from sleep! Based on Stephen King's 1973 short story of the same name, the upcoming film is directed by Rob Savage and tells the story of two siblings dealing with a terrifying entity that feeds on their collective suffering. The film stars Vivien Lyra Blair, Sophie Thatcher, and Chris Messina. The film will hit theatres on June 2. For Safety precaution watch out what you dream and who's behind you in your nightmares. The Boogeyman Trailer: Stephen King’s Adaptation Is Spooky and a Treat for Horror Fans! (Watch Video).

Check The New Trailer Here;

It’s not real. It’s not real. It’s not real… Watch the new trailer for #TheBoogeyman, only in theaters June 2. pic.twitter.com/KMjTMS9zo7 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 17, 2023

