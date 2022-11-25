The Boss Baby balloon was one of the top attractions at the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. The excited crowd gathered around was heard chanting “The Boss Baby” in the live-streaming video. Indeed seeing the tuxedo-clad ‘boss baby’ was quite a sight to behold. The Boss Baby is a 2017 animated Hollywood movie starring Alec Baldwin lending voice to the titular character. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Live Streaming Online: Date and Time of 96th Edition of New York's Iconic Event, Get When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of Parade From Home.

The Boss Baby balloon returns for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. (via: @Vulture) pic.twitter.com/bNF97oGC6y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 24, 2022

