After premiering its first trailer at DC Fandome back in 2021, the first trailer for The Flash is reportedly scheduled to premiere in February during the Super Bowl. With the film being delayed multiple times, this surely should come as good news to those who have been waiting for a sneak-peek at the Ezra Miller-starrer. The Flash: Ezra Miller's DC Film to Release a Week Earlier, Now Will Come Out on June 16, 2023.

Check Out the Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)