Good news Flash fans as the upcoming DC film based on the Scarlet Speedster is set to release a week earlier. Originally scheduled to release on June 23, 2023, the film will now release on June 16, 2023. With the film being delayed many times before, here is hoping the release date sticks. The Flash: Final Season of Grant Gustin's DC Show to Premiere on February 8, 2023.

Check Out the Tweet:

'The Flash' moves forward to June 16, 2023 pic.twitter.com/CRb5nB3oa0 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)