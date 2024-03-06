Prime Video's original film, The Idea of You, featuring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, will debut on May 2. Adapted from Robinne Lee's novel, it tells the story of a woman who falls for a singer in his 20s. The trailer will be released soon. Although said to be inspired by Harry Styles, this hasn't been confirmed by the singer or the makers. Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Jordan Aaron, Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham, and Viktor White are included in the stellar star cast. The Idea of You: Anne Hathaway To Play Lead Role in Film Adaption of Fan Fiction Book Believed To Be Inspired by Harry Styles.

The Idea of You Release Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)