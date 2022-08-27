Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is set to lead in the upcoming film adaptation of 'The Idea of You', a popular fan-fiction book that many believe was inspired by Harry Styles.

According to E! News, the book follows the story of a divorced mom who embarks on a passionate love affair with a pop star during a music festival.

Also Read | WandaVision Director Matt Shakman To Helm Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot.

Michael Showalter will direct and co-produce the film, which is based on Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name.

Hathaway is set to play Sophie, a "40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie's husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has cancelled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter," according to a press release.

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf Addresses FKA Twigs’ Abuse Allegations, Says 'I Hurt That Woman'.

It continued, "Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon,"

Fans believe the romance novel was inspired by Harry because Hayes is a young, British musician who is the lead singer of his group, much like the former One Direction singer. Harry and Hayes also share the same taste in women, as the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer is also dating Olivia Wilde, who is 10 years older than he is.

Beyond its association with a famous pop star, the author, during an interview with Vogue in December 2020, also made it clear that she wants readers to focus more on the story of a woman finding herself after a failed marriage.

As per E! News, production on 'The Idea of You' is slated to begin in October; however, a release date has not been set. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)