In a recent interview, The Idol's Jane Adams has slammed feminists for turning deaf and believing that the controversial HBO series exploited its female actresses on set when Lily-Rose Depp to Adams, have revealed the opposite. "Go fuck yourself, All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience and you’re not listening. You’re not listening," Jane said. This statement by the actress comes in after the show was termed 'exploitative'. BLACKPINK Jennie’s Sexy Dance From The Idol Episode 3 Wearing Bold and Revealing Outfit Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Jane Adams Calls Out Feminists:

“I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go fuck yourself.’ All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience and you’re not listening. You’re not listening!” — ‘The Idol’ star Jane Adams on the set being ‘safe and not exploitative.’ pic.twitter.com/y4gkOzTYXt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2023

