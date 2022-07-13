The makers of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropped a new update about the series today. As they announced that a new teaser of the show will be unveiled on July 14. The Rings of Power starring Benjamin Walker, Nazanin Boniadi among others will premiere on the streaming platform on September 2. The Lord of the Rings- The Rings of Power Teaser: Benjamin Walker and Nazanin Boniadi’s Series Looks Stunning! (Watch Video).

Have a Look:

The countdown has started. Watch the new teaser for #TheRingsofPower tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YczcjyheJc — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 13, 2022

